IHC reserves verdict on plea against dismissal of Shahbaz Gill's physical remand

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill arriving in police custody for a hearing at an Islamabad district and sessions court on Friday in the federal capital.— Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the admissibility of the federal government's petition against the rejection of an extension in the physical remand of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill sought under a separate plea in a sedition case.



Islamabad Advocate-General Jahangir Jadoon, on August 13, had moved the IHC seeking its order to declare the decision taken by the district and sessions court null and void while extending the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan.

The court had served a notice to Gill on Monday. IHC acting Chief Justice resumed the hearing of the government’s petition today.

At the outset of the hearing, the court clubbed Shahbaz Gill’s plea seeking dismissal of the FIR against him.

Accusing the police of lodging a sedition case against him on the directives of the federal government, Gill pleaded with the IHC to declare the FIR against him null and void. He maintained that the case registered against him is based on malice, adding that the Islamabad Police registered the case to show its loyalty to the government.

