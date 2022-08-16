Prince Harry 'pushing security' in bid to 'return to UK' against Meghan approval

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have differing views over their idea of 'home', says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who left UK in 2020, will eventually get back to his homeland. Meghan, on the contrary, is well settled in America and considers it her permanent home.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil Sean says: “For Prince Harry, we get the feeling that he would now at points like to return home. This, I would suggest, is the reason why he’s pushing hard for that security,” he told his YouTube channel viewers.

“As we know, we’ve said Prince Harry wants to return home, it’s a thing that he’s said he fancies the idea of at some point.”

Speaking to NBC in April, Harry said: “Home for me now is, for the time being, in the States."



Neil continued: “That caused ructions back home in the mansion, according to a very good source, because Meghan Markle … does not see her life ever returning to the United Kingdom on a full-time basis,” he continued.

“I think she thought that by getting Harry over to California, her life could simply just start again as it was… So why would she want to return to a country which she believes is allegedly racist, doesn’t like her and simply didn’t welcome her?

“But for Harry apparently, he’s seemingly not giving up, and at some point, does see his life at some stage returning back here to the United Kingdom," he noted.

