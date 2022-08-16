Pak vs Ned: Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha to make debut

Pacer Naseem Shah (right) and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha speak during a video from Rotterdam, on August 15, 2022. — Twitter/PCB

ROTTERDAM: Two Pakistani players — pacer Naseem Shah and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha — are set to make their one-day international (ODI) debut during the Green Shirts' match against the Netherlands.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad is all set to feature in the first-ever bilateral series against the Netherlands, scheduled to begin today (Tuesday) in Rotterdam.

Pakistan, who are currently ranked fourth, will face the host side again on August 18 and 21.

Following the announcement of their inclusion in today's playing XI, both uncapped players expressed joy.



"I cannot express my feelings. This is a day to remember for me and my family," Agha said, noting that the most important part about the team is that it is united and there is consensus.

Meanwhile, Shah said his dream to represent Pakistan has finally come true. "During the debut match, the most crucial thing is to bear the pressure. I will try my best to perform."

Schedule

16 Aug – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

18 Aug – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

21 Aug – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam