Heavy rains hit parts of Karachi

Several areas in Karachi receive rainfall.

PMD warns of flash flooding in Karachi.

Heavy rains will continue from Aug 16-18.

KARACHI: In line with the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast, a heavy downpour started in the metropolis on Monday afternoon — after drizzling overnight.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Karachi, North Karachi, Surjani Town, PECHS, I I Chundrigar, Saddar, and Malir, received rain among other areas of the port city — which has witnessed destruction since the beginning of the monsoon season.

In its daily weather report today, the metrological department said that strong monsoon currents are penetrating most central and south parts of the country and are likely to continue during the next two to three days.

A westerly wave is also present over the upper parts, it added, warning that the heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from August 16-18.



The rains in Karachi and across the country have killed over 600 people since the beginning of this year's monsoon season, with Balochistan being affected the most as more than 180 citizens have lost their lives in rain and flood-related incidents.