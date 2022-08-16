 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Heavy rains hit parts of Karachi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

A view of vehicles passing through accumulated rain water during rain in Karachi, on August 10, 2022. — INP
A view of vehicles passing through accumulated rain water during rain in Karachi, on August 10, 2022. — INP

  • Several areas in Karachi receive rainfall.
  • PMD warns of flash flooding in Karachi.
  • Heavy rains will continue from Aug 16-18.

KARACHI: In line with the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast, a heavy downpour started in the metropolis on Monday afternoon — after drizzling overnight.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Karachi, North Karachi, Surjani Town, PECHS, I I Chundrigar, Saddar, and Malir, received rain among other areas of the port city — which has witnessed destruction since the beginning of the monsoon season.

In its daily weather report today, the metrological department said that strong monsoon currents are penetrating most central and south parts of the country and are likely to continue during the next two to three days.

Related items

A westerly wave is also present over the upper parts, it added, warning that the heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from August 16-18.

The rains in Karachi and across the country have killed over 600 people since the beginning of this year's monsoon season, with Balochistan being affected the most as more than 180 citizens have lost their lives in rain and flood-related incidents.

More From Pakistan:

Assets of Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi revealed

Assets of Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi revealed
Here's some 'good news' for Punjab teachers

Here's some 'good news' for Punjab teachers
Policemen on polio duty martyred in Tank attack

Policemen on polio duty martyred in Tank attack
IHC directs sessions court to rehear plea for Gill's physical remand in sedition case

IHC directs sessions court to rehear plea for Gill's physical remand in sedition case
Court overrules decision to conduct exhumation, autopsy of Aamir Liaquat

Court overrules decision to conduct exhumation, autopsy of Aamir Liaquat

IHC fixes prohibited funding case before larger bench

IHC fixes prohibited funding case before larger bench
75 years of independence: How can next 25 be different

75 years of independence: How can next 25 be different
Imran Khan says 'Gill shouldn't have said that'

Imran Khan says 'Gill shouldn't have said that'
Bus-oil tanker collision leaves 20 dead on M-5 Motorway

Bus-oil tanker collision leaves 20 dead on M-5 Motorway
Nawaz Sharif has disowned POL increase, says Maryam Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif has disowned POL increase, says Maryam Nawaz
Over 40,000 Pakistani students celebrate their CIE results

Over 40,000 Pakistani students celebrate their CIE results
In 2022, Pakistan finds itself mired in its latest economic crisis: PM Shehbaz

In 2022, Pakistan finds itself mired in its latest economic crisis: PM Shehbaz

Latest

view all