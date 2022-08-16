 
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘grasping’ at Twitter moments to stay relevant?

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Meghan Markle is said to be ‘grasping’ at ‘Twitter moments of caring’ to try and stay relevant after leaving the royal brand behind in 2020’s Megxit, says royal expert and author Tina Brown.

Earlier this year, Brown penned the bombshell book The Palace Papers, in which she laid bare Prince Harry and Meghan’s shortcomings since their royal exit and as per the expert, the Sussexes continue to find it hard to establish themselves away from the ‘royal brand’.

Discussing her book in a royal podcast hosted by Joanna Coles, Brown said: “I think they both completely underestimated what it was going to be like to be without the — you know — the palace platform.”

She went on to add: “Meghan doesn’t really have a brand,” Brown continued, and “you get a sense that there’s a certain amount of flailing there.”

Brown further said: “Meghan is grasping at … whatever is the kind of Twitter caring of the moment… You know, it’s, you know, vaccinations, it’s Ukraine, it’s women’s rights, it’s hey, my 40th birthday, let’s have a mentoring scheme. Nothing is really going anywhere for Meghan.”


