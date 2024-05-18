 

Prince William fuming in rage with King Charles: ‘Angrier than ever at Prince Harry

Prince William is reportedly fuming with rage over Prince Harry’s trip to Nigeria

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Prince William has reportedly been fuming with rage alongside King Charles, and its all because of Prince Harry.

Author and royal expert Tom Quinn issued these claims during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

He began by pointing out how Prince Harry completely “confirmed the worst fears” of Prince William and the King, even going as far as to make them “absolutely furious”.

This is because “everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there — the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled.”

All in all Mr Quinn claimed, “Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him.”

For those unversed, the couple’s visit to Nigeria was a three-day cultural tour that that they were invited by the West African country’s chief of defense staff.

However, shortly after news of the trip was brought to light, sources close to the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office issued an announcement and made it clear that the Sussexes trip was being carried out in a private capacity and the government would therefore not be “arranging or facilitating” any activities. 

