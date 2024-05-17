Experts warn Meghan Markle's jam making risking her demise

Royal experts have just shed some light into the dangerous deep dive Meghan Markle's popularity has been taking.



Everything has been shared in a candid piece for News.com.au, by commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things by referencing a new YouGov poll that claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity to have dwindled vastly.

“What is striking is that the duchess has fallen five points, from -38, in the space of only a month and yet she has not exactly done anything aside from supporting Harry and Invictus and announcing her forthcoming lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.”

“Who knew that getting into the jam game would cause such a strong public reaction?”

“This all cuts both ways. If Britain is far from keen on the Sussexes then the couple hardly seems champing at the bit to spend time there either.”

“Meghan has not been back since the late Queen’s funeral in 2022 and I somehow doubt she will ever spend any sort of real time there unless Oprah Winfrey decides she fancies her own Scottish estate.”

“And Harry, having lost his UK home, his taxpayer-funded security, much of the homeland’s favour and with his father failing to make time to see him, really what is waiting for him back in Blighty?”