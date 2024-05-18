 

Girls Aloud returns to stage after 11 years, remembers Sarah Harding

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts paid tribute to late Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud, legendary girl group made a return to the stage after an 11-year hiatus, kicking off their reunion tour in Dublin.

The iconic lineup of Nadine, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts, marked their first performance together since 2013 on the reunion tour, dedicated to their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The absence of Sarah Harding, who passed away from cancer in 2021, was deeply felt throughout the evening.

The concert was a celebration of Girls Aloud's enduring legacy, with hits like Love Machine, Sound of the Underground, and The Promise electrifying the audience.

Kimberley, Cheryl, Nadine, and Nicola delivered stellar performances, showcasing their vocal prowess and undeniable chemistry.

Following their show, Girls Aloud official Instagram handle shared series of photos, along with the caption that read, "Show 1 done Dublin you were absolutely INCREDIBLE. What a start to the #TheGirlsAloudShow tour."

The tour is set to visit major UK cities, including Sheffield, Belfast, Manchester, and Glasgow, giving fans across the country a chance to relive the magic of Girls Aloud.

