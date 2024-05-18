 

Royal family's tensions escalate as Harry, Meghan pursue international tours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming international tours clash with royal family's diplomatic efforts

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Royal family's tensions escalate as Harry, Meghan pursue international tours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that their “rivalry” with the Royal family could “muddy the waters” around their upcoming ‘faux-Royal’ international tours.

According to a former royal staffer, relations between the Sussexes and the Royal family are “as bad as they have ever been” since their Nigeria tour.

Speaking with Daily Beast, the former aide explained that international tours are matter of foreign policy for the Royals but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are using them to promote their brand.

“Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy,” they said. “They are about promoting the UK and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the Government.”

The former royal staffer said that Harry and Meghan have “different priorities because they are no longer working royals.”

“But of course, the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions, and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the Royal Family as William and Charles,” they added.

“So if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters. The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus (the Paralympic-style event Harry set up) and themselves.

“That’s not what royal tours are about.”

