Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
SDSports desk

Afghanistan reveals squad for Asia Cup 2022

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Afghanistan Cricket Board reveals the squad for Asia Cup 2022 in a Twitter announcement. — Twitter/@ACBofficials

DUBAI: With a few days left for the T20 Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to begin on August 27, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named their squad for the upcoming series.

In a Twitter announcement, the cricket board revealed that Mohammad Nabi will lead the squad which includes:

  • Najibullah Zadran
  • Afsar Zazai
  • Azmatullah Omarzai
  • Farid Ahmad Malik
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • Hashmatullah Shahidi
  • Hazratullah Zazai
  • Ibrahim Zadran
  • Karim Janat
  • Mujeeb ur Rahman
  • Najibullah Zadran
  • Naveen ul Haq
  • Noor Ahmad
  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  • Rashid Khan
  • Samiullah Shinwari

Afghanistan are placed in group B of the event alongside hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will play their first game, which is also the opening match of T20 Asia Cup 2022, against the hosts Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan's schedule in T20 Asia Cup 2022

  • August 27 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Dubai
  • August 30 – Afghanistan vs Bangladesh in Sharjah

