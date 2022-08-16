Afghanistan reveals squad for Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan Cricket Board reveals the squad for Asia Cup 2022 in a Twitter announcement. — Twitter/@ACBofficials

DUBAI: With a few days left for the T20 Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to begin on August 27, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named their squad for the upcoming series.



In a Twitter announcement, the cricket board revealed that Mohammad Nabi will lead the squad which includes:



Najibullah Zadran

Afsar Zazai

Azmatullah Omarzai

Farid Ahmad Malik

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Hazratullah Zazai

Ibrahim Zadran

Karim Janat

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Noor Ahmad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rashid Khan

Samiullah Shinwari

Afghanistan are placed in group B of the event alongside hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will play their first game, which is also the opening match of T20 Asia Cup 2022, against the hosts Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan's schedule in T20 Asia Cup 2022