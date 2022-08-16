Machine Gun Kelly sends fans wild with his show, bleeds during stunning performance

Machine Gun Kelly sent fans wild with his amazing performance in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday.

The 32-year-old not only ziplined across the entire stadium, but he also incurred yet another bloodied face injury after smashing a wine glass across his head.



The rocker posted a video of the wild performance to his Instagram account, starting with the epic moment he soared across FirstEnergy Stadium, captioning: 'til i die'.

'Cleveland fit, Cleveland hat, anywhere I go is where Cleveland's at, so when the world ends, I think you'll know where I'll be at, b***h I'm from,' he sang just before ziplining over the crowd.



At the concert, MGK incurred yet another face injury after breaking a wine glass onto his head.



A fan captured the moment MGK broke the glass across his face as he continued the concert, saying: 'Stop the concert right now, we're gonna get fined $70,000 for every ten minutes that we continue.'

'You know what I say to that? We ain't stopping this concert for s**t. I'm rich b**ch!' Machine said.

Showing the injury off on his Instagram Stories, Machine Gun Kelly looked in good spirits as he reflected on the epic show.