Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

A pair of underpants allegedly belonging to Prince Harry have been put up for auction by a former Vegas stripper who claims that the Duke of Sussex wore the pants on a wild night out in 2012, reported TMZ.

According to reports, Carrie Reichert claims that she met the Duke of Sussex at an infamous Vegas party from a decade ago and that she saved a pair of his black underwear which he allegedly handed to her.

The party in question saw Prince Harry letting his hair down in August 2012, with pictures of a nude Harry later doing rounds in leading tabloids after they were leaked to the press by some party-goers.

The auction opened last Thursday, August 11, at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, and as per TMZ, has a current bid of about $250,000.

The auction will run till September 30, by which time Reichert expects the bidding to reach to upto a million dollars.

Talking about the underwear, Reichert reported said that it ‘was a reminder of a time when Harry was the fun prince.’

“Harry has become such a bore, it’s a real shame,” her representative told The Mirror.

