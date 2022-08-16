 
sports
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: Who is the 'Mithai Wala' in Pakistan team?

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

ROTTERDAM: A new video of Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is making rounds on social media where the player can be seen turning into a 'Mithai Wala' (sweet distributor).

Pakistan team celebrated the birthday of Salman Ali Agha's son after a training session. Shahnawaz, who is known for his character, had the honour to distribute sweets among players and fans.

Related items

Fans enjoyed Shahnawaz's viral video in which he can be seen distributing sweets.

Babar Azam and co are currently in the Netherlands to play three ODIs against the home side. The three ODIs are a part of the ICC World Cup Super League. 

— Thumbnail image is a screengrab of the video.

More From Sports:

Barbados Royals sign Pakistani fast bowler Fatima Sana

Barbados Royals sign Pakistani fast bowler Fatima Sana
England's tour to Pakistan will be crucial: ex-PCB CEO Wasim Khan

England's tour to Pakistan will be crucial: ex-PCB CEO Wasim Khan
Afghanistan reveals squad for Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan reveals squad for Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match tickets sold out within minutes

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match tickets sold out within minutes
Pak vs Ned: Fans praise Babar Azam for half-century

Pak vs Ned: Fans praise Babar Azam for half-century
Is Shoaib Malik mulling retirement from international cricket?

Is Shoaib Malik mulling retirement from international cricket?
Pak vs Ned: Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in fist ODI

Pak vs Ned: Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in fist ODI
'India cannot host U17 Women's Football World Cup': FIFA debars AIFF

'India cannot host U17 Women's Football World Cup': FIFA debars AIFF
Can Virat Kohli get his form back?

Can Virat Kohli get his form back?
Pak vs Ned: Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha debut in today's ODI

Pak vs Ned: Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha debut in today's ODI
Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrives in Pakistan

Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrives in Pakistan

Islamic Solidarity Games: Mishael Ayub reaches 100m breaststroke final

Islamic Solidarity Games: Mishael Ayub reaches 100m breaststroke final

Latest

view all