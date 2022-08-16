WATCH: Who is the 'Mithai Wala' in Pakistan team?

ROTTERDAM: A new video of Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is making rounds on social media where the player can be seen turning into a 'Mithai Wala' (sweet distributor).



Pakistan team celebrated the birthday of Salman Ali Agha's son after a training session. Shahnawaz, who is known for his character, had the honour to distribute sweets among players and fans.

Fans enjoyed Shahnawaz's viral video in which he can be seen distributing sweets.



Babar Azam and co are currently in the Netherlands to play three ODIs against the home side. The three ODIs are a part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

