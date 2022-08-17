 
Complete details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to UK and Germany announced

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming to the UK and Germany “to visit several charities close to their hearts”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Manchester for One Young World Summit on Sept 5, Germany for Invictus Games “One Year to Go” on Sept 6, and UK for Well Child Awards on Sept 8.

During their time at the One Young World  event, the couple will also be meeting with a group of Summit delegates “doing outstanding work on gender equality”.

A statement posted on Invictus Games Twitter account said, "We are pleased to announce that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joining us in Düsseldorf on the 6th September to mark one year to go until the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023!

Their visit to the UK comes Harry's court battle with the UK Home Department over his security.


