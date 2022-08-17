Pak vs Ned: Pakistan inch closer to World Cup 2023 qualification

The Pakistan team celebrate after taking a wicket against the Netherlands in Rotterdam, on August 16, 2022. — PCB

ROTTERDAM: Pakistan jumped to fourth place with 100 points on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League leaderboard after a 16-run victory over the Netherlands in the first ODI on Tuesday.

A couple more wins this week in Rotterdam will lift Pakistan to 120 points and assure them of a place in next year’s event proper, irrespective of how their remaining two series against New Zealand and Afghanistan pan out.

Each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five Associate teams.

Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup. India automatically qualifies on account of being the tournament host.



The second match of the Pakistan vs Netherlands series will be played on Thursday, while the final game of the tour will be on Sunday.