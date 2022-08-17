Netflix horror series 'Cabinet of Curiosities' release date, cast & more

Netflix horror series 'Cabinet of Curiosities' release date,cast list,other details inside

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of their upcoming horror drama series Cabinet of Curiosities on August 16th. The series unleashes surprising and thrilling events, is scheduled to release on October 25, 2022.

The horror anthology drama series is created by Spanish film-maker Guillermo del Toro for streaming giant Netflix, based on del Toro's short story with the same name.

Two of the episodes are based on original works by del Toro, while the others are based on short stories written by H.P. Lovecraft, Michael Shea, Emily Carroll and others.





Cast List:

Andrew Lincoln

Ben Barnes

Chloe Madison

Crispin Glover

Eric Andre

F. Murray Abraham

Rupert Grint

Sebastian Roche

Sofia Boutella





Check out the Trailer:

Del Toro even dished over the trailer and offered some insight into what fans can expect. He explained, "Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights, some are savoury, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites."