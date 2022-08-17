 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Maryam Nawaz

SC wraps up MQM-P's plea, says Sindh local body elections on Aug 28

By
Maryam Nawaz

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

An outside view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. — SC website
  • SC also wraps up petitions of PTI and JI.
  • CJP says local body polls on August 28.
  • ECP had earlier postponed elections.

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the second phase of the local government polls in Sindh will take place on August 28 as it wrapped up a petition of the MQM-P.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Ayesha A Malik, heard the petition filed by MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others against the Sindh government's delimitation of constituencies for the election of local bodies.

As the court wrapped up the proceedings, it asked the MQM-P to approach the approach relevant forum if it wants to delay the second phase of elections.

The court noted that the constitutional points that were not raised by the petitioner at the Sindh High Court could not be raised with the Supreme Court.

The court was referring to the MQM-P's objections against Section 10(1) of the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA), which the party had reportedly not raised with the Sindh High Court.

Wrapping up a separate plea filed by PTI and JI for holding the polls in line with the schedule, the chief justice said that the elections will be held on time come what may.

The second phase of the local bodies' elections was originally scheduled to take place on July 24, however, in light of the heavy rains and other reasons, the ECP postponed it to August 28.


