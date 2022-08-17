Dates of PSL and IPL to clash in 2025

A representational image of logos of Pakistan Super League (L) and Indian Premier League. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Dates of the two of the most watched sporting events — Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) — are expected to clash in 2025.



According to Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2023-27, PSL's 10th edition might see a clash with the world's richest league IPL.

With Pakistan scheduled to host its first-ever International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament Champions Trophy in 2025 since 1996 — when they last hosted ODI World Cup — the 10th edition of the PSL might see a clash with IPL.

The 2026 PSL will end up taking place fewer than seven months later, in December 2025-January 2026. But the 12th edition of the PSL, in 2027, will return to its normal window in January-February.



According to the FTP 2023-27, Pakistan will play 27 ICC World Test Championship fixtures (13 home and 14 away), 47 One-Day Internationals (26 home and 21 home), and 56 Twenty20 Internationals (27 home and 29 away) during four years.

Pakistan will host 10 out of 12 Test-playing nations between 2023 to 2027. India and Pakistan cricket fans will yet again miss watching the two arch-rivals contesting in a bilateral series.