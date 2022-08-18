Shah Rukh Khan set to film 'Dunki' in Mumbai and Dubai after Budapest spell

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly shoot for 'Dunki' in Mumbai and Dubai next after filming in Budapest

Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting the remaining schedule of Dunki in Dubai and Mumbai after filming a major chunk of the film in Budapest.

Director-producer Rajkumar Hirani is also gearing up to shoot the remaining parts of the film with SRK, and has also started working on the post-production of the film.

As per Pinkvilla, there is no confirmation yet regarding the exact date from when they will begin shooting again, although those logistics should have been finalized soon.

In the meantime, Khan has started shooting for his next venture Jawan with Atlee Kumar as well, and now it seems like he will be working on Jawan and Dunki at the same time.

Hirani's Dunki stars Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles and is slated for release on December 22, 2023.