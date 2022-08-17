 
Matt Altman's wife Johanna arrested, later released in domestic violence case

Police detained the wife of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Matt Altman on grounds of domestic assault, on Aug. 4. However, later released.

When asked about the incident, Matt, 44, told The New York Post's Page Six, which was the first to report the arrest, that Johanna's father recently died of COVID-19, which "has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family."

He continued, "We have all been struggling with this loss and have been going through a tough time."

"We have never been more in love and connected from this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy," said Matt.

After news broke about her arrest Tuesday, Johanna shared an Instagram post saying that she and her husband were "only getting stronger."

"Ups and downs ain't gonna stop anything. Love you so much," the mother of three wrote.

Celebrity website People reported that Johanna, 40, was subsequently booked into jail in Van Nuys, California, at 9:30 p.m and later released on a $50,000 bond.

