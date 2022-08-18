Adnan Siddiqui wants CM Sindh to help cricket legend Zaheer Abbas

(L to R) Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to help legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas who is hospitalised in a British hospital over several ailments.

Adnan, in an Instagram post, shared how CM Shah had shown his sympathy towards an actor and directed officials to ensure financial support for the person.

"This is a fervent appeal to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Mr Syed Murad Ali Shah, whom I overheard telling someone to help an actor who’s going through financial trouble, at the Islamabad airport. Sir, my apology for inadvertent listening in on you but your concern for the industry really touched me," Adnan wrote in his Instagram post.

The Mere Pas Tum Ho star urged CM Sindh to come forward in the same spirit to support Pakistan's former Test captain who is under treatment in the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

"I request you to extend the same magnanimity to our cricketer Zaheer Abbas who is battling pneumonia, kidney failure and liver malfunction at Hammersmith Hospital, UK for the last 2.5 months.

"It is painful to see that a player who brought global recognition to the country, famously addressed as Bradman of Asia, has been awarded the prestigious Pride of Pakistan and is a cross-generational inspiration, has not received any support from his home country. I am sure the NHS must be providing necessary aid, him being a red passport holder. That, however, doesn’t absolve us from the responsibility of extending help. It is a moral obligation towards our hero," the star actor stressed.

Zaheer, also known as Asian Bradman, represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and 62 ODIs from 1969 to 1985. He is one of the finest cricketers of Pakistan who later also become the ICC's president.