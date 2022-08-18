 
PTI's Murad Saeed claims armed men came by his residence in his absence

PTI leader Murad Saeed (left) and screengrab from video shared by him. — PID/Twitter
  • PTI leader Murad Saeed claims armed motorcyclists came when he was not home.
  • Claims they were seen entering Red Zone without being stopped.
  • Shares video showing armed men being chased.

PTI leader Murad Saeed on Thursday claimed that some armed men dressed in plain clothes came by his residence in his absence last night when he was at PIMS Hospital, Islamabad to meet Shahbaz Gill.

"When I was at PIMS, Islamabad, armed motorcyclists dressed in plain clothes came to my doorstep at 2am. I contacted some friends when informed [about the incident]. They [armed men] rode away when they [friends] arrived there," Saeed wrote.

The PTI leader, who is a close aide of chairman Imran Khan, further claimed that when the armed men were chased, it was seen that the they were allowed to pass through the police post into the Red Zone without being stopped.

"Not only this but they crossed the Prime Minister House and diplomatic enclave as well and moved further ahead," he added, in a separate tweet containing a video.

The video showed two men riding a motorcycle seen at a distance from the car from which the video was filmed.

