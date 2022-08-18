IHC summons Islamabad advocate general, police officials in Gill remand case

Islamabad High Court. — IHC website

IHC directs Islamabad police officials and others to appear before it at 3pm.

PTI lawyer maintains Gill is being "tortured" in detention.

Other officials summoned include Islamabad IG, investigation SSP, Kohsar SHO and Adiala Jail superintendent.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to the Islamabad advocate general, additional attorney general and other officials, summoning them for the hearing of PTI's plea against the physical remand given to police of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.



Yesterday, a district and sessions court ordered Gill — who has been behind bars since August 9 — into police custody.



During today's hearing, the PTI counsel maintained that Gill is being "tortured" during his detention.



The court adjourned the hearing till 3pm and directed the officials to appear upon resumption of proceedings.



The other officials who have been summoned include Islamabad inspector general, investigation SSP, Kohsar police station SHO and Adiala Jail superintendent.

Gill was shifted to the PIMS Hospital late Wednesday night after an hours-long drama over his custody.

Federal, Punjab govts at loggerheads

Authorities of Adiala Jail — which comes under the Punjab government's jurisdiction — tried to shift Gill to Raw­a­l­pindi District Head­quarters (DHQ) Hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties.

The Rawalpindi Police was adamant about shifting Gill to DHQ Hospital while Islamabad Police insisted on transferring the PTI leader to the federal capital as per court orders. Following the argument, additional personnel of Islamabad Police were called to the jail.

Meanwhile, sources said that PTI Chairperson Imran Khan had asked Gill to "create an emergency-like situation" so that he could be transferred to the hospital.



Jail officials said that prisoners of Adiala jail undergo checkups in DHQ Hospital as the medical team from Islamabad cannot check prisoners of Adiala Jail.

After reports of the worsening situation, the Ministry of Interior summoned Rangers and FC personnel to execute the court orders.

Gill was later handed over to Islamabad police following a heated standoff between them and Rawalpindi police.

