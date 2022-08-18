 
‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma says Shah Rukh Khan wanted the role of Hamza

Vijay Varma recently opened up about Shah Rukh Khan reading ‘Darlings’ script
Vijay Varma recently revealed that megastar Shah Rukh Khan was actually interested in playing the role of Hamza in Darlings. 

While speaking to Film Companion recently, Varma revealed: “Shah Rukh Khan wanted to play that character… I remember somebody had told me that when Shah Rukh read the script.”

The actor further talked about how Khan wanting to play that role restored his faith in himself and he knew he was doing something right.

“That was also one of the reasons I felt that I could do this role, if Shah Rukh Khan thinks that he can do this role, being an absolute lover-boy and a sweetheart. Of course, I was scared to take up a role like this, but I’m very glad that it hit the nail on the head,” said Varma. 

