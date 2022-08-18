Angelina Jolie's kids shower love on mother after Zahara leaves for college

Angelina Jolie is going through a "tough" time after her eldest daughter Zahara, with whom she shares a strong bond, left for college.

However, the Maleficent star’s kids know how hard the situation is for their mother especially with all the legal feuds with her ex-husband and their father Brad Pitt.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Maddox, Pax, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox are “stepping up” to help her cope with the big change in her life.

“Sending Zahara off to college has been tough for Angelina, but luckily her kids have been stepping up to make sure she doesn’t get too down about it,” an insider shared with the outlet.

“They’re all teenagers now, but they’re still so in-tune with their mom, they know when she needs some extra TLC,” the source added. “They’ve been cooking dinner for her and staying home at night to watch movies, they’re all very attentive.”

“Angelina says she feels like the luckiest mom to have such great kids,” the insider noted.

Meanwhile, Zahara is adjusting to her new life in Spelman College but she's still trying her best to maintain contact with her beloved family, the outlet shared.

“She’s still in constant contact with them all, they have a family text chain so she sends updates and checks in, she’s very attached,” added the source.

“The great thing is Atlanta isn’t far, so they’re planning to visit a lot. Angelina’s even looking into renting a place near Spelman to make family visits easier,” the source shared.

Another insider told the publication, “The whole family has really rallied around Zahara as she goes off to college. Everybody knows how close Angie and Zahara are and they really wanted to let her know how excited they were for her before she left.”

“Maddox even spent his birthday weekend helping his little sister get packed and moved to Atlanta. It meant a lot to him to see his first sister off to college.”

“They’re all incredibly proud of her but they know she’ll always keep in touch. There are plenty of opportunities to visit which they’ll definitely be doing as often as they can,” the source revealed.