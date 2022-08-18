Abhishek Bachchan called 'better actor' than Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to his son Abhishek Bachchan being called a better actor than him

Amitabh Bachchan was recently told on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that his son Abhishek Bachchan is a better actor than him.

Contestant Rupin Sharma was called on the show and received a warm welcome, and while having a conversation with Big B, spoke about Abhishek's recent film Dasvi.

As per the Indian Express, Sharma made a remark: "Sir, lage haath main aapko ek cheez kehna chahta hoon, ho sakta hai aapko yeh cheez kharab lage (I want to tell you something, you might get offended with it), but I think it should be a proud moment for you, I think Abhishek is a better actor than you."

To this, Amitabh replied: "Bilkul sahi kaha aapne sir (you are correct), thank you so much sir, Abhishek sunega toh bahut prassanna hoga (Abhishek will be very happy after listening to this)."