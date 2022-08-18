 
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Abhishek Bachchan called 'better actor' than Amitabh Bachchan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to his son Abhishek Bachchan being called a better actor than him
Amitabh Bachchan reacted to his son Abhishek Bachchan being called a better actor than him

Amitabh Bachchan was recently told on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that his son Abhishek Bachchan is a better actor than him.

Contestant Rupin Sharma was called on the show and received a warm welcome, and while having a conversation with Big B, spoke about Abhishek's recent film Dasvi.

As per the Indian Express, Sharma made a remark: "Sir, lage haath main aapko ek cheez kehna chahta hoon, ho sakta hai aapko yeh cheez kharab lage (I want to tell you something, you might get offended with it), but I think it should be a proud moment for you, I think Abhishek is a better actor than you."

To this, Amitabh replied: "Bilkul sahi kaha aapne sir (you are correct), thank you so much sir, Abhishek sunega toh bahut prassanna hoga (Abhishek will be very happy after listening to this)."

More From Showbiz:

Ali Sethi's viral 'Pasoori' gets a remix with African Fusion

Ali Sethi's viral 'Pasoori' gets a remix with African Fusion
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of new 'Brahmastra' song 'Dance Ka Bhoot'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of new 'Brahmastra' song 'Dance Ka Bhoot'

Shahid Kapoor dances with wife Mira in new viral video: Watch

Shahid Kapoor dances with wife Mira in new viral video: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan prediction about Ranveer Singh comes to life! Read Inside

Shah Rukh Khan prediction about Ranveer Singh comes to life! Read Inside
‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma says Shah Rukh Khan wanted the role of Hamza

‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma says Shah Rukh Khan wanted the role of Hamza
Ananya Panday was never the first choice for 'Liger', reveals director

Ananya Panday was never the first choice for 'Liger', reveals director
Shah Rukh Khan set to film 'Dunki' in Mumbai and Dubai after Budapest spell

Shah Rukh Khan set to film 'Dunki' in Mumbai and Dubai after Budapest spell
Jacqueline Fernandez booked in INR 200 crore extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez booked in INR 200 crore extortion case
Jacqueline Fernandez gets support from R. Madhavan amid extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez gets support from R. Madhavan amid extortion case
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela
Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Fans seem to think so

Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Fans seem to think so

Latest

view all