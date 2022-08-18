 
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Ali Sethi's viral 'Pasoori' gets a remix with African Fusion

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

A new version of Pasoori has been released, featuring Ali Sethi, Marwan Moussa and Reekado Banks
A new version of 'Pasoori' has been released, featuring Ali Sethi, Marwan Moussa and Reekado Banks

Coke Studio's globally recognized song Pasoori is back, this time with an  African fusion to bring in a new remix for its fans!

The official Instagram handle of Coke Studio shared a small snippet of the song featuring original artist Ali Sethi, and Marwan Moussa and Reekado Banks.

Check out the full version:

Originally, Pasoori has been sung by Sethi and Shae Gill.

The song transcended boundaries, leaving a global audience stunned with Sethi's soulful vibe and Gill's blissful voice enhancing the beauty of the song even more. 

