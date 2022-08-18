Ali Sethi's viral 'Pasoori' gets a remix with African Fusion

Thursday Aug 18, 2022
Coke Studio's globally recognized song Pasoori is back, this time with an African fusion to bring in a new remix for its fans!
The official Instagram handle of Coke Studio shared a small snippet of the song featuring original artist Ali Sethi, and Marwan Moussa and Reekado Banks.
Check out the full version:
Originally, Pasoori has been sung by Sethi and Shae Gill.
The song transcended boundaries, leaving a global audience stunned with Sethi's soulful vibe and Gill's blissful voice enhancing the beauty of the song even more.