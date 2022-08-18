Ali Sethi's viral 'Pasoori' gets a remix with African Fusion

A new version of 'Pasoori' has been released, featuring Ali Sethi, Marwan Moussa and Reekado Banks

Coke Studio's globally recognized song Pasoori is back, this time with an African fusion to bring in a new remix for its fans!

The official Instagram handle of Coke Studio shared a small snippet of the song featuring original artist Ali Sethi, and Marwan Moussa and Reekado Banks.

Check out the full version:

Originally, Pasoori has been sung by Sethi and Shae Gill.

The song transcended boundaries, leaving a global audience stunned with Sethi's soulful vibe and Gill's blissful voice enhancing the beauty of the song even more.