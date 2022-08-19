Rohit Shetty announces 'Golmaal 5' with Ajay Devgn

Rohit Shetty confirmed that Ajay Devgn's hit franchise 'Golmaal' will get a fifth installment soon

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently announced another sequel of the famous Golmaal franchise with Ajay Devgn.

As per Times of India, Shetty recently made it official that Golmaal 5 will be happening soon, maybe after Singham 3 or year after that.

The director stated that he will keep on making Golmaal till the time he is making films.

Shetty also said that he is happy with the kind of films he make, mainly cop films, Golmaal and now Cirkus.

Due to the pandemic, he was unable to work on Golmaal, but now Shetty says everything's back to normal and soon his team will start filming the fifth installment.

Shetty is also set to make his OTT debut this year with The Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Siddharth Malhotra.