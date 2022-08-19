 
Showbiz
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Rohit Shetty announces 'Golmaal 5' with Ajay Devgn

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Rohit Shetty confirmed that Ajay Devgns hit franchise Golmaal will get a fifth installment soon
Rohit Shetty confirmed that Ajay Devgn's hit franchise 'Golmaal' will get a fifth installment soon

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently announced another sequel of the famous Golmaal franchise with Ajay Devgn.

As per Times of India, Shetty recently made it official that Golmaal 5 will be happening soon, maybe after Singham 3 or year after that. 

The director stated that he will keep on making Golmaal till the time he is making films.

Shetty also said that he is happy with the kind of films he make, mainly cop films, Golmaal and now Cirkus.

Due to the pandemic, he was unable to work on Golmaal, but now Shetty says everything's back to normal and soon his team will start filming the fifth installment.

Shetty is also set to make his OTT debut this year with The Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Siddharth Malhotra. 

More From Showbiz:

Ali Sethi's viral 'Pasoori' gets a remix with African Fusion

Ali Sethi's viral 'Pasoori' gets a remix with African Fusion
Abhishek Bachchan called 'better actor' than Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan called 'better actor' than Amitabh Bachchan
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of new 'Brahmastra' song 'Dance Ka Bhoot'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of new 'Brahmastra' song 'Dance Ka Bhoot'

Shahid Kapoor dances with wife Mira in new viral video: Watch

Shahid Kapoor dances with wife Mira in new viral video: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan prediction about Ranveer Singh comes to life! Read Inside

Shah Rukh Khan prediction about Ranveer Singh comes to life! Read Inside
‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma says Shah Rukh Khan wanted the role of Hamza

‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma says Shah Rukh Khan wanted the role of Hamza
Ananya Panday was never the first choice for 'Liger', reveals director

Ananya Panday was never the first choice for 'Liger', reveals director
Shah Rukh Khan set to film 'Dunki' in Mumbai and Dubai after Budapest spell

Shah Rukh Khan set to film 'Dunki' in Mumbai and Dubai after Budapest spell
Jacqueline Fernandez booked in INR 200 crore extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez booked in INR 200 crore extortion case
Jacqueline Fernandez gets support from R. Madhavan amid extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez gets support from R. Madhavan amid extortion case
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela

Latest

view all