KE claims eight deaths in recent Karachi rains due to 'faulty internal wiring'

A representational image of K-Electroic logo. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: The city’s power supply company claimed that the eight people that died due to electrocution in the recent rains in Karachi were due to “faulty internal wiring”, a K-Electric spokesperson said in a statement.

The utility company claimed that no company infrastructure was involved in any of the eight reported deaths that occurred between August 15 to 18, adding that “majority” of them took place “inside the premises of under construction factory sites, or inside homes”.

The company extended its deepest condolences to the affected families and urged citizens to “take care and follow safety precautions”.

The power supply company claimed that it has “invested heavily in properly earthing and grounding infrastructure” but the “use of illegal kundas, unauthorised civil works, and encroachment” compromises its parameters.

KE said that four deaths were reported on August 15 in Landhi and Mangophir area.

It claimed that a man identified as Adnan “passed away in Landhi Bhains Colony while operating a water motor with faulty wiring” inside his home.

In a separate incident at Younus Chowrangi in Landhi, a 45-year-old labourer was electrocuted while working inside a factory.

Meanwhile, in the Manghopir Area, two labourers aged 45 and 27 also died due to an electric shock while working in an under-construction house.

It added that 40-year-old Abid passed away between August 16-17 after getting electrocuted inside a factory located in Orangi Town.

While four people died on August 18, including 40-year-old Muhammad Murad at a construction site in the Defence View area. In Korangi, 8-year-old Roshni passed away due to an electric shock received inside the home. It also claimed that a 15-year-old boy from Manghopir passed away while “attempting to connect a kunda at the roof of a shop”.

In Akmal Para, a 9-year-old boy named Ali Dost received a fatal electric shock while flying a kite on the roof of his house, which came into contact with the house’s damaged outgoing wires.