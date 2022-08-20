Population decline: Russia offers 1 million rubles to women who have 10 children

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Council of Legislators at the Federal Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2022. — Reuters

The Russian government has offered one million Rubles to women who will give birth to and raise 10 children to revive the population of the country, reported CNBC.

The government is bringing back the "Mother Heroine" honorary title after it saw a decline in the younger population since its invasion of Ukraine.

To understand how big the cash prize is, convert it into Pakistani Rupee and it makes Rs3,637,750.

To grab the award, the children must be given sufficient care, education, and "physical, spiritual and moral development".



These women will also undergo an assessment. The details of the assessment have not been shared.

According to the CNBC report, the awardees will get a five-pointed star medal.

The honorary title "Mother Heroine" was first developed during the second world war by Joseph Stalin. A huge population was lost in the war, reported Moscow Times.

The title holds the same significance as other high-ranking state awards like "Hero of Russia".