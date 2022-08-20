 
world
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Population decline: Russia offers 1 million rubles to women who have 10 children

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Council of Legislators at the Federal Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2022. — Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Council of Legislators at the Federal Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2022. — Reuters

The Russian government has offered one million Rubles to women who will give birth to and raise 10 children to revive the population of the country, reported CNBC.

The government is bringing back the "Mother Heroine" honorary title after it saw a decline in the younger population since its invasion of Ukraine.  

To understand how big the cash prize is, convert it into Pakistani Rupee and it makes Rs3,637,750.

Related items

To grab the award, the children must be given sufficient care, education, and "physical, spiritual and moral development".

These women will also undergo an assessment. The details of the assessment have not been shared.

According to the CNBC report, the awardees will get a five-pointed star medal.

The honorary title "Mother Heroine" was first developed during the second world war by Joseph Stalin. A huge population was lost in the war, reported Moscow Times.

The title holds the same significance as other high-ranking state awards like "Hero of Russia".

More From World:

Several civilians killed in Al-Shabaab attack on hotel in Somalia

Several civilians killed in Al-Shabaab attack on hotel in Somalia
Megalodon could swallow great white shark whole

Megalodon could swallow great white shark whole
Truly tasteless: Japan's plastic food artists get creative

Truly tasteless: Japan's plastic food artists get creative
Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays

Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin takes drugs test after party video causes stir
US plans to give $775m worth of arms to Ukraine

US plans to give $775m worth of arms to Ukraine

Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand

Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand
Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby

Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby
'Pakistan zindabad': Students at Aligarh college charged for raising slogan

'Pakistan zindabad': Students at Aligarh college charged for raising slogan
Google urges Chrome users to update browser immediately due to security risk

Google urges Chrome users to update browser immediately due to security risk

Latest

view all