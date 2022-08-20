 
Saturday Aug 20 2022
‘Happiest man’: Netizens mock Rohit Sharma after Shaheen Afridi’s exclusion from Asia Cup

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

A representational image of Twitter screengrabs.
Despite being disappointed over young-sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi's exclusion from the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022, cricket fans still managed to bring their A-game on the Twitter pitch as they mocked the Indian team, especially skipper Rohit Sharma.

Afridi became a nightmare for India's top-order during Pakistan’s historic 10-wicket victory against India in T20 World Cup 2021 — which was Pakistan's first victory in World Cup against arch-rival India.

The young bowler took opening batter Sharma off-guard and sent him back to the pavilion on an LBW off his first ball.

Today after the announcement that Afridi has been ruled out of the tournament, Twitteratis shared some hilarious memes assuming how the Indian team, especially the batters, would have been feeling after the news regarding his absence from the tournament.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets shared on the social media platform:

Afridi was ruled out from T20 Asia Cup 2022 after he failed to recover from his knee injury. The left-arm pacer will also not be available for the home T20I series against England.

He has been advised a four-six weeks rest to fully recover from the knee injury and become available for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October-November this year. 

