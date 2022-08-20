Prince Harry hopes new memoir will ‘rewrite’ past mistakes

Royal experts believe Prince Harry’s memoir is hopeful his upcoming memoir will become his ‘salvation’ and help to “address the unseen”.

Princess Diana’s former private voice and presence coach Stewart Pearce made this shocking allegation.

He addressed Prince Harry’s desperation to speak of the ‘unseen’ and claimed, "The reason why Harry is bringing forth a memoir is to correct a lot of erroneous stories about the nature of his life over the last 25 years since Diana's death.”

During the course of his interview with Express UK, he added, “[Prince Harry is pregnant with the conviction of honesty and with leverage of transparency.”

“He felt that he was very much a victim as he tried to steer his way forward being the freedom fighter and liberationist that he is; particularly in relation to Meghan Markle.”