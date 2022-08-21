WATCH: Another video of Shahbaz Gill from PIMS hospital surfaces

Amid the altercations between the federal government and PTI over the alleged torture on Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill and the sedition case based on the anti-army remarks he made, another video of the politician from inside the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has surfaced.



Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday released videos of Gill, who is currently under treatment at PIMS Hospital, showing that the PTI leader is “perfectly fine” and no signs of torture can be seen on Imran Khan's chief of staff.

In the recent video, Gill can be seen sitting on the hospital bed looking healthy, while a man asks him what would he like to eat.

"Is mutton okay, will you eat mutton?" the man asked.

At this, Gill responded and told him to bring anything.

"I'll eat whatever you bring at this time."

The video goes on with Gill telling the attendant that there is water in the room when the attendant asked if he wanted water.