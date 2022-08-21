 
Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at Karan Johar's office this Saturday and it is reported that the real-life couple is coming together for a film after giving a superhit Shershaah last year.

Sidharth Malhotra recently confirmed his relationship with Kiara Advani during his appearance at Koffee with Karan and also hinted that their marriage might be on the cards soon.

A paparazzi account shared the video of Sidharth and Alia leaving together in a car which left the fans in awe.

The Student Of The Year actor was wearing a red jacket and black pants while the Kabir Singh actress wore a white top with blue denim pants. The dashing couple left together in a car as it was raining heavily.

Sidharth and Kiara recently celebrated the first anniversary of their film Shershaah in which Sidharth played the role of Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played the role of his fiance, Dimple Cheema. 

