Sunday Aug 21 2022
Harry and Meghan's trip to U.K. may overshadow important engagements for Cambridges

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

The dates of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming visit to the U.K. and Germany may clash with some important engagements of the Royal family, experts claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan have announced to visit the U.K. next month to attend several charity events "close to their hearts." Their upcoming trip threatens to overshadow a ‘very busy week’ for the royal family, particularly for Queen Elizabeth and the Cambridges.

Royal correspondent and author Victoria Murphy told Palace Confidential that there had been "no liaising" between the Sussex staff and royal staff ahead of the trip.

Murphy further remarked that the week of the visit coincides with the British monarch meeting the new Prime Minister of the country.

In the same week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children - Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George - are expected to enjoy a 'back to school' period as they start at a new school near Windsor.

Murphy added, "If the Sussexes were in the Royal Family, if they were working royals, and they were doing a royal tour, there were would liaising with other royal households about not doing anything that would a big moment while they were off doing their royal tour.”

Harry and Meghan’s brief tour begins in Manchester on September 5 for the One Young World Summit opening ceremony, where Meghan is expected to deliver a keynote address.

