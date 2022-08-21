Asia Cup 2022: Usman Qadir wishes to perform like his father against India

Pakistan's leg-spinner Usman Qadir. — Provided by the reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan's leg-spinner Usman Qadir Sunday said that he is looking forward to performing like his father Abdul Qadir — who was also a leg spinner — against India in the upcoming match on August 28 during the Asia Cup 2022.



Talking to Geo News during training at National High-Performance Centre in Lahore, Qadir said that it is his dream to play against the Indian team and perform well.



"My father had good performances against India. I also want to follow in his footsteps and perform well," said Qadir. "If I get a chance to play against India in the Asia Cup, I will definitely take advantage of this opportunity."



The leg-spinner said that he has trained for the T20 matches, adding that he tries to work on his fitness and practice as much as he can during a long breaks.



"I look forward to the opportunity and try to make the most of it when I get the chance. I am physically and mentally ready if I get a chance," he added.



The 29-year-old has played one one-day international (ODI) and 18 T20 international matches for Pakistan.



Qadir said that he has trained extensively for the Asia Cup. "Following Pakistan's performance against the Netherlands, we will get to see good results in Asia Cup against all teams including India."

Talking about the weather in Dubai, the player said that it does not matter as he has trained in Lahore and the weather conditions are similar.

Qadir said that he is trying to secure his place in the T20 sidea as well as ODI team and he has practised a lot for it.

"I have tried to bowl well and working giving fewer runs in my spells," he added.

He further talked about the batting in white ball cricket and that he is working to gain confidence in it also.

The leg-spinner said that he follows Pakistani born South African cricketer Imran Tahir and contacts him if he faces any problem.

"Imran Tahir bowls with variety in an over and does not leak runs and I try to play like him," he said.