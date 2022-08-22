 
Netherlands series sweep boosts Pakistan's World Cup qualifying hopes

The Pakistani team celebrating after taking a wicket against the Netherlands in Rotterdam, on August 21, 2022. — PCB
After clean sweeping the three-match Netherlands series on Sunday, the Babar Azam-led Pakistani side boosted their chances of qualifying for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Third-placed Pakistan have 120 points with 12 wins, while the top three sides are separated by five points after six of the eight scheduled series of three ODIs each.

Bagging 125 points from the 18 matches they have played so far, England currently lead the points table, while Pakistan and Bangladesh are separated only by the net run rate.

New Zealand also held their place after a nail-biting five-wicket win over West Indies. The victory gave the Kiwis 10 Cricket World Cup Super League points, helping the, maintain their fourth place and increase their points to 110.

According to ICC, the result from the series decider in Barbados was not kind for West Indies though, who have now completed all 24 of their Super League matches and sit seventh on the current standings.

If West Indies want to remain in the tournament, then they will have to hope that other results go their way as only the top-eight teams on the points table will directly qualify for next year's 50-over World Cup — set to take place in India.

In case the West Indies do not finish among the top eight, they will have to earn their ticket for the tournament in the Qualifier in Zimbabwe, along with five associated teams.

India, however, have directly qualified for the tournament as they are the hosts.

