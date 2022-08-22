 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with adorable new snaps of baby Malti Marie

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with adorable new snaps of baby Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with adorable new snaps of baby Malti Marie 

Priyanka Chopra gave an adorable glimpse from her new phase of life as a mother after welcoming baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas in January via surrogacy,

Taking to her Instagram today, the White Tiger diva blessed the feed of her fans and followers as she shared new cute snaps with her baby girl.

Enjoying the weekend at Los Angeles home, PeeCee shared snaps with Malti while relaxing by the poolside.


As Priyanka did not reveal Malti’s face, she left fans in awe as the mother-daughter duo wore a matching outfit in the picture.

In the second close-up shot, the Baywatch starlet was seen smiling at Malti, who had her feet on the actor’s face.

In the photo, Malti was also seen wearing a black thread around her ankle. Sharing the snaps, the Quantico star penned a heartfelt caption, “Love like no other (red heart icon).”

The post garnered massive likes in no time. Fans and fellow stars including Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma and Sonali Bendre showered love on the sweet pictures.

Priyanka will be next seen in It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s half-brother eyeing Britney-style ‘conservatorship’

Meghan Markle’s half-brother eyeing Britney-style ‘conservatorship’
Prince Harry putting ‘reputations at risk’: ‘Defamation?’

Prince Harry putting ‘reputations at risk’: ‘Defamation?’
Ben Affleck’s brother Casey welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family: ‘You’re a gem’

Ben Affleck’s brother Casey welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family: ‘You’re a gem’
Queen carries penknife in her purse for THIS reason

Queen carries penknife in her purse for THIS reason
Balochistan floods destroy 'Kana Yaari' famed Wahab Ali Bugti's house

Balochistan floods destroy 'Kana Yaari' famed Wahab Ali Bugti's house
All About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘very romantic & classic’ Georgia wedding

All About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘very romantic & classic’ Georgia wedding
Ireland Baldwin reveals why she ‘feels’ more beautiful than ever: Photos

Ireland Baldwin reveals why she ‘feels’ more beautiful than ever: Photos
Darius Campbell Danesh pals make shocking revelations about 'Pop Idol' icon

Darius Campbell Danesh pals make shocking revelations about 'Pop Idol' icon
Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia wedding: another guest rushed to hospital

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia wedding: another guest rushed to hospital

Inside Adele’s gold-standard VIP treatment during her Las Vegas residency

Inside Adele’s gold-standard VIP treatment during her Las Vegas residency

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day

Latest

view all