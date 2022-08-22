Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with adorable new snaps of baby Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra gave an adorable glimpse from her new phase of life as a mother after welcoming baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas in January via surrogacy,

Taking to her Instagram today, the White Tiger diva blessed the feed of her fans and followers as she shared new cute snaps with her baby girl.

Enjoying the weekend at Los Angeles home, PeeCee shared snaps with Malti while relaxing by the poolside.





As Priyanka did not reveal Malti’s face, she left fans in awe as the mother-daughter duo wore a matching outfit in the picture.

In the second close-up shot, the Baywatch starlet was seen smiling at Malti, who had her feet on the actor’s face.

In the photo, Malti was also seen wearing a black thread around her ankle. Sharing the snaps, the Quantico star penned a heartfelt caption, “Love like no other (red heart icon).”

The post garnered massive likes in no time. Fans and fellow stars including Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma and Sonali Bendre showered love on the sweet pictures.

Priyanka will be next seen in It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.