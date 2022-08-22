Pakistan opener Shan Masood signs two-year deal with Yorkshire

Pakistan left-hand opener Shan Masood. — Twitter/Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan left-hand opener Shan Masood Monday inked a two-year deal with Yorkshire — a county in northern England — after acing Derbyshire this year.



Shan, who scored 1,779 runs for Derbyshire — county in the East Midlands of England — this year so far, will be representing Yorkshire for the next two years.

The 32-year-old said: "I'm delighted to have signed for Yorkshire.”

He further stated: "The pedigree and the history of Yorkshire CCC is massive and to play at Headingly week in and week out is a dream. To follow in the footsteps of the three Pakistan captains (Inzamam ul Haq, Younis Khan, and Sarfaraz Ahmed) that have represented Yorkshire is really exciting,



"I'm looking forward to sharing a dressing room with some really talented players, including the current England players like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook.”

He further shared that he is looking forward to working with Ottis Gibson again. He has worked closely with him in the Pakistan Super League this year.

Shan returned to the national squad for the Sri Lanka Test series but remained on the bench for both Tests. He then rejoined Derbyshire's squad for the ongoing season.