 
Showbiz
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials

Alia Bhatt has been the centre of news lately, and rightly so. She has had a fantastic year with three back-to-back hits at the box office. Moreover, she is also expecting her first child after getting married to her childhood crush Ranbir Kapoor this year. 

In a recent interview, Alia talks about her decision of moving in with Ranbir before their wedding. Alia said that they planned to get married which is why they moved in together.

Talking to Filmfare, the Darlings star said, "Then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn't stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we'll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only." She further added, "If you can, why not? I think it's great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like 'shaadi karni hai'. To each his own."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has been the only Bollywood star to have three back-to-back successful films this year, RRR, Gangubai Kathiwadi, and Darlings while she now awaits the release of her upcoming film, Brahmastra.

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony

Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony
‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods

‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods
Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office

Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office
Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'

Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'
Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role

Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role
Saif Ali Khan shares intimate details about divorce from Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan shares intimate details about divorce from Amrita Singh

Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork

Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: report

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: report
Hrithik Roshan reveals inspiration behind blockbuster movie 'Krishh'

Hrithik Roshan reveals inspiration behind blockbuster movie 'Krishh'
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu to replace Vidya Balan in 'Dirty Picture' sequel?

Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu to replace Vidya Balan in 'Dirty Picture' sequel?
Ranbir Kapoor's comment about pregnant Alia Bhatt gets him into hot waters

Ranbir Kapoor's comment about pregnant Alia Bhatt gets him into hot waters
The deal between Aamir Khan and Netflix for Laal Singh Chaddha fails miserably-details inside

The deal between Aamir Khan and Netflix for Laal Singh Chaddha fails miserably-details inside

Latest

view all