Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials

Alia Bhatt has been the centre of news lately, and rightly so. She has had a fantastic year with three back-to-back hits at the box office. Moreover, she is also expecting her first child after getting married to her childhood crush Ranbir Kapoor this year.

In a recent interview, Alia talks about her decision of moving in with Ranbir before their wedding. Alia said that they planned to get married which is why they moved in together.

Talking to Filmfare, the Darlings star said, "Then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn't stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we'll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only." She further added, "If you can, why not? I think it's great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like 'shaadi karni hai'. To each his own."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has been the only Bollywood star to have three back-to-back successful films this year, RRR, Gangubai Kathiwadi, and Darlings while she now awaits the release of her upcoming film, Brahmastra.