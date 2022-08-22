Royal Family hit ‘jackpot’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Pissed about Megxit’

file footage

Royal experts seem to think that the British Royal Family hit a ‘jackpot’ with getting Meghan Markle into the family, and one believes that the Duchess of Sussex is still ‘pissed’ over being casted away after Megxit.

Royal commentator Bonnie Greer sounded off on Meghan and husband Prince Harry stepping away from the royals and their subsequent feuds with other senior members in a new Channel 4 documentary, The Real Windsors.

Greer said: “They have a woman who was married into the family, whose ancestors had descended from enslaved Africans, okay. They hit the jackpot. Now she ain't in the family no more and she's really pissed off about it.”

The expert then went on to share how much of the Gen Z does not side with the monarchy, and instead are supporters of Meghan and Harry.

“Surveys suggest that many of the generation that royals most need to appeal to are the ones who are most sympathetic to Meghan's side of the story,” said Greer.



