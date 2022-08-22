 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal Family hit ‘jackpot’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Pissed about Megxit’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

file footage

Royal experts seem to think that the British Royal Family hit a ‘jackpot’ with getting Meghan Markle into the family, and one believes that the Duchess of Sussex is still ‘pissed’ over being casted away after Megxit.

Royal commentator Bonnie Greer sounded off on Meghan and husband Prince Harry stepping away from the royals and their subsequent feuds with other senior members in a new Channel 4 documentary, The Real Windsors.

Greer said: “They have a woman who was married into the family, whose ancestors had descended from enslaved Africans, okay. They hit the jackpot. Now she ain't in the family no more and she's really pissed off about it.”

The expert then went on to share how much of the Gen Z does not side with the monarchy, and instead are supporters of Meghan and Harry.

“Surveys suggest that many of the generation that royals most need to appeal to are the ones who are most sympathetic to Meghan's side of the story,” said Greer. 


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK trip tipped to be ‘cash grab’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK trip tipped to be ‘cash grab’

Prince Harry set to rock Royal Family with surprise move: Details

Prince Harry set to rock Royal Family with surprise move: Details
Prince Harry forced to take 'difficult' walk with Prince William after 'Megxit'

Prince Harry forced to take 'difficult' walk with Prince William after 'Megxit'
Britney Spears and Elton John look stunning on new cover for their upcoming duet Hold Me Closer

Britney Spears and Elton John look stunning on new cover for their upcoming duet Hold Me Closer
Harry Styles gets candid about his personal life like NEVER before!

Harry Styles gets candid about his personal life like NEVER before!
Bella Hadid opens up on losing modelling jobs and friends after her Anti-Israel stance

Bella Hadid opens up on losing modelling jobs and friends after her Anti-Israel stance
BLACKPINK track 'Pink Venom' pays a homage to Taylor Swift and Rihanna

BLACKPINK track 'Pink Venom' pays a homage to Taylor Swift and Rihanna
Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content

Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content
Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview
Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight

Latest

view all