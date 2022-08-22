Shakira suffering from awful sleeplessness and worry amid tax fraud and breakup

Pop star Shakira, who is currently putting on a brave face, has been involved in various problems, including an alleged tax scam in Spain and her divorce from Gerard Pique.



The 45-yera-old singer is "suffering from awful sleeplessness and worry about the whole complicated scenario," a source told Life & Style magazine.

If proven guilty, the "Waka Waka" hitmaker faces up to eight years in prison for allegedly neglecting to pay the Spanish government $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014.



The Colombian artist's tax fraud case is scheduled to go to trial after she rejected a compromise offer from prosecutors. However, no trial date has been set as of this writing.

The singer-dancer had already had a rough year as her father was rushed to the hospital following a horrific fall. Shakira and Gerard have also declared the split of their 11-year marriage due to infidelity allegations.

"There were trust concerns," the source told the magazine. "They'd been fighting for years, until Shakira eventually booted him out."

These heap of trouble may cause serious mental health issues for Shakira, who is already suffering from "awful sleeplessness and worry" about the whole complicated scenario.