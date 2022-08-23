Imran Khan may be sentenced to six months in prison: ex-CJ SHC

Imran Khan may be awarded six-month imprisonment, says former Sindh High Court chief justice.

Says Khan explicitly threatened judge.

Says a court's verdict can be criticised to any degree, but not a judge.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan may be sentenced to six months in prison in a contempt of court case, says former Sindh High Court chief justice, Justice (retired) Shaiq Usmani.



"If convicted in the case, he [Imran Khan] will be disqualified and not be able to contest elections for five years," he said while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Monday.

"Imran Khan's contempt of court case is different from other ordinary contempt cases. It's because he named a judge and said he would take action against her."

Usmani said, "If a court gives a verdict against you, you can criticise the verdict, not the judge." He said he sees the PTI chairman in jeopardy as he has made a big mistake out of excitement.

Imran Khan's apology may not save him, he said.



Speaking on the same current affairs programme, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira called upon the federal government to take action against Imran Khan. He said the judiciary has taken up action over a threat to a judicial officer. "Are the IG and DIG less important posts than a magistrate?" asked Kaira.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said there is an impression that Imran Khan is “laadla plus” (extra favourite), not just a “laadla”.

"Arresting Imran Khan is not merely a desire of the government but its responsibility," he asserted, adding that protecting government officials is the responsibility of the government.

The PML-N leader said the government will arrest Khan whenever it wants to.

Case lodged against Imran Khan under ATA

A case was registered against Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

The FIR states that the PTI chairman threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary. The main aim of the intimidation was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, says the FIR.

The FIR states that Imran Khan's speech was aimed to spread unrest and terror among the people.

What did Imran Khan say?

Addressing a public gathering at the F-9 park, Imran Khan warned that he would “not leave” Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for torturing Shahbaz Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said . The former prime minister called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who last week had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should prepare herself as the case will also be registered against her.



The PTI chair passed the remarks while leading a rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of incarcerated leader Shahbaz Gill, who the party said was subjected to alleged “gruesome torture” in police custody.

He further went on to say that if a case can be registered against Gill, then, Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif, and Rana Sanaullah will also face judicial proceedings.

“They [coalition government] are trying to scare us by torturing Gill,” he said, adding that this is a “decisive moment” for the people of the country.