Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Sports Desk

Where to watch T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Pakistan

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Pakistani cricket fans cheer as they watch on screen the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at Londons The Oval, in Islamabad, Pakistan June 18, 2017. — Reuters/File
Cricket fans are super-excited for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022 — which is just around the corner — and they can't wait to plop down on their couches and watch the action on TV.

The event was shifted to the UAE after political and economic uncertainty in Sri Lanka.

Pakistani cricket lovers can watch all matches of the tournament on:

  • PTV Sports
  • Ten Sports

The series will be played from August 27 to September 11 in Dubai and Sharjah.

The opening match of the much-anticipated event will be played by hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

