Two Pakistanis feature in Shane Watson's top five World T20I cricketers

DUBAI: Australia's former Test cricketer Shane Watson has revealed the names of five players who he would feature if he was given the task of choosing players in the World T20 XI, which include the names of two Pakistani stars.

Calling Babar the number one T20I batsman in the world, the former batter said that the Pakistani skipper "knows how to dominate".



"It’s like he’s not even taking any risks, and he scores incredibly quickly against the best bowlers in the world. He’s going to do very well in Australian conditions (during the T20 World Cup) as well, as his technique is very much built for Australian conditions," Watson said.

He also spoke highly about Shaheen who will miss the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022 and the home T20I series against England.

"Shaheen's wicket-taking ability is something special. We saw in the last men’s T20 World Cup his ability to be able to get the best batsmen out with that brand new ball. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t really dominate in Australian conditions, with the ball swinging around and fast, bouncy wickets," he said.

"My only little concern with him is, if he doesn’t take wickets to start with, then he can tail off a little bit. But I’m sure he’s been working on that. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t dominate here," he said.