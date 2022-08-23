 
sports
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2022: Fans all praise after Rizwan seen reading Quran in PCB video

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/Screengrab
Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/Screengrab 

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan won the hearts of his fans once again after a video of him reading the Quran went viral on social media. 

The video was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which showed the Pakistani team's arrival in Dubai for the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

The video gained massive attention and netizens couldn't stop praising Rizwan. 

In the video, players were seen busy in different activities while travelling on a bus after touching down in Dubai.

Related items

Rizwan stood apart from others as he was reading the Quran. Fans took note of this and commented on the cricketer's part of the video. 

Pakistan team reached Dubai early Tuesday and will start training tomorrow ahead of their first T20 Asia Cup contest against arch-rivals India. 

The two neighbours will face each other in a high-octane contest on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium. 

More From Sports:

No Pakistani in top 10 scorers of T20 Asia Cup

No Pakistani in top 10 scorers of T20 Asia Cup
More wait for Pakistan as PFF unable to manage friendlies during FIFA window

More wait for Pakistan as PFF unable to manage friendlies during FIFA window
Ex-Pakistani cricketer has some important advice for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi

Ex-Pakistani cricketer has some important advice for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan, India get major boost ahead of crucial Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan, India get major boost ahead of crucial Asia Cup 2022
India ahead of Pakistan in latest ICC ODI rankings

India ahead of Pakistan in latest ICC ODI rankings
Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open after tendon injury

Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open after tendon injury
India suffer huge setback ahead of Asia Cup 2022

India suffer huge setback ahead of Asia Cup 2022
In major blow, Sri Lankan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

In major blow, Sri Lankan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2022
England's Ben Stokes opens up about anxiety medication

England's Ben Stokes opens up about anxiety medication
Asia Cup: Pakistan T20 squad reaches Dubai

Asia Cup: Pakistan T20 squad reaches Dubai
Asia Cup 2022 — schedule for all teams

Asia Cup 2022 — schedule for all teams
Pakistan opener Shan Masood signs two-year deal with Yorkshire

Pakistan opener Shan Masood signs two-year deal with Yorkshire

Latest

view all