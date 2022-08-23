Asia Cup 2022: Fans all praise after Rizwan seen reading Quran in PCB video

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/Screengrab

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan won the hearts of his fans once again after a video of him reading the Quran went viral on social media.



The video was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which showed the Pakistani team's arrival in Dubai for the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

The video gained massive attention and netizens couldn't stop praising Rizwan.

In the video, players were seen busy in different activities while travelling on a bus after touching down in Dubai.



Rizwan stood apart from others as he was reading the Quran. Fans took note of this and commented on the cricketer's part of the video.



Pakistan team reached Dubai early Tuesday and will start training tomorrow ahead of their first T20 Asia Cup contest against arch-rivals India.

The two neighbours will face each other in a high-octane contest on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium.