Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Alert: HEC stops admissions to this university

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter/File
ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Wednesday issued a student alert, announcing that it had halted admissions for students to a private university.

In a statement released on Twitter, the education body said it had stopped the admissions of Isra University in all disciplines from Fall 2022.

The HEC said that this would include all admissions, including medical colleges, in the principal seat in Hyderabad, as well as Karachi and Islamabad.

The body said that admissions would remain suspended till the resolution of the ongoing crisis — without mentioning what the crisis was.

