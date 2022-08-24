 
What is Shaheen Afridi doing in Dubai?

A file photo of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File
While fans felt dejected after the young-sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi's exclusion from the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022, they were also concerned about his health and recovery. 

The fast bowler's fans were eager to know about the health update of the star player. Their concerns were addressed as a picture went viral on social media.

In the viral picture, the fast bowler can be seen wearing a knee brace for protection.

It should be noted that Shaheen is currently undergoing knee treatment in Dubai. He is staying with the national team who will participate in the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Earlier, Shaheen had requested his fans' to pray for his quick recovery.

Babar Azam XI had their first training session at ICC Cricket Academy on Wednesday. They will meet arch-rivals India on August 28 in Dubai. 

