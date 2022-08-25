Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong qualify for main round, placed in Group A with Pakistan, India

Hong Kong have qualified for the main round and have been, placed in Group A with Pakistan and India. Twitter

Hong Kong have qualified for the main round in the Asia Cup 2022 after winning the final qualifier against the UAE by eight wickets at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Hong Kong joined Pakistan and India in Group-A after they topped the table positions by winning all three matches in the qualifiers.

In their last qualifier faceoff, Hong Kong opted to put the UAE in. They bowled out their rivals for 147 runs in 19.3 overs. With a brilliant performance in the batting and bowling departments, Hong Kong chased down the target in 19 overs.



Hong Kong pulled off a good start in the qualifiers by defending 148 runs against Singapore. The highlight of the match was a fine spell by Ehsah Khan (3/20).

Then, they faced Kuwait in the second match and sat atop the points table by routing their rivals. Hong Kong successfully surmounted Kuwait's 151-run target with Yasim Murtaza (46) and Nizakat Khan (50) paving the way for an impressive chase. Babar Hayat also hit an excellent 53 off 30 balls for Hong Kong.

Murtaza emerged as the best bowler for Hong Kong with a 2/11 feat.



The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the UAE with the Twenty20 International format. The major cricket event will start on August 27 and will continue till September 11.

The six Asian teams have been divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and now Hong Kong placed in Group A. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been set in Group B. The top two teams from each group will move into the Super 4 round. The final will be played between the top two teams from the Super 4 round.

India is the most successful team in the tournament's history as it has seven titles under its belt. India are the defending champions as they have won the 2018 edition.