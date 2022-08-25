Meghan Markle to learn from Kate's 'quietly' shown 'ambition' in royal family

Meghan Markle is being schooled over her 'ambition' to fit in to the royal fmaily.

The Duchess of Sussex is told it is rather the 'sense of duty' that ensure survival with the Queen and her aides- a move efficiently adapted by Kate Middleton.

Speaking on TalkTV, host Angela Levin says: "The thing is she had every possible aid and help and offer to do good work with the Commonwealth all around – and still not enough.

"But it’s not the ambition that gets you happy within the Royal Family. It’s a sense of duty. It’s a sense of working together. It’s a sense of supporting the Queen.

"She doesn’t go there to show how clever she is. She has done sort of quietly, Catherine."

"Catherine has done wonders with her charity, helping with mental health issues and also talking about very young children if you catch them young and help their mothers, then it makes a big difference to the community – all those are very important," Ms Levy said.